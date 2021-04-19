Serum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247.51 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Serum has a market cap of $318.32 million and approximately $247.51 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $6.37 or 0.00011138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00666807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

