CryptoFranc Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $22,022.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

