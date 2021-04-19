Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,789,900 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 8,332,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAPGF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.41 on Monday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

