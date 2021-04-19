GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 398,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

