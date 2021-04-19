Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $95.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

