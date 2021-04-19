GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

PRI opened at $161.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $161.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.