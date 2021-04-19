GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

