Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $350.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $187.98 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

