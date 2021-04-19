Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3,146.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

