CX Institutional Grows Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11,448.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

