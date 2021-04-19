Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.28 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00007210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 189.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $731.61 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00435196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00160119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00177103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

