Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $322,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.