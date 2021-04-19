The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $328.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.