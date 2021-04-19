The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.
HD opened at $328.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
