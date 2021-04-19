Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 379.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

