Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.