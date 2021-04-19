Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.
UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
