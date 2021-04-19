Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,145 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.