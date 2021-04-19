Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

