Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 861 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

