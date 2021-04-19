Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

