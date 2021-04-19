PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.