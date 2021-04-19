$0.57 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Koppers posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $733.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.