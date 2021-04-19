TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $96.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

