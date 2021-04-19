Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $60.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

