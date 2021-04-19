Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

URG stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 777,264 shares of company stock worth $930,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

