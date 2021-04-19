Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
URG stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
