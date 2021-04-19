L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

