Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

HDV stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

