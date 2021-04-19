Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

XEL stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

