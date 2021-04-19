The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

