Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Endava by 3,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endava by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $82.85 on Monday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

