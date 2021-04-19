Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSKR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

