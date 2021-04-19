Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 196 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

