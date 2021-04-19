Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.12 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

