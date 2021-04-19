Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 401 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

