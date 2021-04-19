Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The Mosaic stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

