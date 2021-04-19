City Holding Co. Invests $28,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

