First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Exelon by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,993 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

