Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

