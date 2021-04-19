Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 39.6% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,931 shares of company stock worth $15,362,086. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $825.58.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $708.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

