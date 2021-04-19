CX Institutional Purchases 341 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

