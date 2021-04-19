Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $26.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

