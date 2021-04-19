Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $121.50

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

SI stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

