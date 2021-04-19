Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $74.75

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

