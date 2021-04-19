Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Transocean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

