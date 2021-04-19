TOP (TOP) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $32.51 million and $2.34 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00664686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00042389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

