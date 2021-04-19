Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 278,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $10,215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNN opened at $164.67 on Monday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

