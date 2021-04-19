Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.
Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
About Diversey
