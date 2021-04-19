Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

