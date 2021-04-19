Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $595.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $2,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

