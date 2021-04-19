Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Drops By 18.2%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

