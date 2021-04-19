Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$285.37 million and a P/E ratio of 79.40. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.34 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.53.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

