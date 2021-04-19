Royal Bank of Canada Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at C$118.49 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$80.72 and a 1-year high of C$118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.12.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,966 shares of company stock worth $1,777,436.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.